The Electoral Commission (EC) will on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, exhibit the voter register for citizens who registered to vote during the one-day voter registration.

Exhibitions will take place at the EC’s district offices throughout the country.

“Electoral Commission (EC) wishes to announce for the information of all those who took part in the One-Day Voters Registration Exercise that there will be an exhibition of the register at all the district offices of the EC,” a statement noted.

The EC reopened the electoral roll for one day, on October 1, to allow eligible Ghanaians who were yet to be captured in the register to do so.

The registration took place in the EC district offices nationwide.

This group of voters will be eligible for voting on December 7, 2020.

During the registration, the EC admitted to the duplication of some voter ID numbers.

But the commission added that “this error has been corrected.”

Read the full statement below