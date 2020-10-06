The West African regional group – Ecowas – has lifted sanctions imposed on Mali following a coup that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August.

This comes after military authorities formed a transitional government comprising of army officials and civilians.

“Taking into account the notable progress made towards a constitutional normalisation, and the support the process, the heads of states have decided to lift the sanctions on Mali, and called on partners to support Mali,” Ecowas said in a statement.

Mali’s transitional leaders announced a new government on Monday, with some of the top posts going to military officials.

Col Bah Ndaw was named as interim president, and Moctar Ouane as prime minister.