Flagbearer of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, on Thursday, October 8, 2020, submitted her nomination forms for the 2020 election at the Electoral Commission headquarters in Accra.

She was accompanied by some other officials of her party.

General Secretary of the NDP, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, indicated that petty administrative lapses in the electoral process should not be over-dramatised.

Speaking after the submission of the presidential nomination forms of the flagbearer, Alhaji Frimpong said the EC should be allowed to work.

“For the first time, the Commission took the trouble to give us the checklist and it falls within our belief that disagreements within our institutions should not be overdramatized as if Armageddon is going to fall on us.”