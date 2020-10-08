The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the New Juaben North constituency in the Eastern Region has settled on Emmanuel Kwaku Asante to replace the late Sampson Oti Boateng as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the 2020 elections.

Sampson Oti Boateng died yesterday, Wednesday, after a short illness.

Mr. Asante, a former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for West Akim in the Rawlings administration lost to the deceased candidate by 316 to 229 votes during the NDC’s primaries in 2019 to become the party’s candidate for the December 7 parliamentary elections.

Mr. Oti Boateng was supposed to contest with New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Kwasi Adjei-Boateng who is also a Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

In an interview with Citi News, the Constituency Secretary, Anthony Kwame Asemdaho indicated that though bereaved, the party had to move on to meet the deadline for the submission of nomination forms.

“We had a meeting this morning, that is the National and Regional Chairmen and the constituency executives. We agreed that the late Ntim’s competitor in the primaries stands in as the parliamentary candidate for New Juaben North, and we are hoping that by the close of day tomorrow, he files [his nomination forms].”

“Normally when competitors lose elections, you don’t see them participate in party engagements anymore, but in Asante’s case, he has been involved since his defeat. So I think it is in place that he steps in for him,” he added.

Mr. Asemdaho further revealed that a delegation from the party will go to the home town of Oti Boateng at Fomena in the Ashanti Region to commiserate with the family and finalize the details of the funeral.

“Tomorrow morning, a delegation will go to his home town in Fomena to meet with the family members. By the close of tomorrow, we will see what comes out of the meeting with the family members.”