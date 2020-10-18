A former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djaba, has called on the Electoral Commission to engage women and Persons Living with Disability (PWDs) as temporary staff for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to her, the move will be a step in the right direction.

Speaking to Citi News, Mrs. Djaba stated that women and people with disabilities collectively make up a majority of voters.

She added that despite the statistics, they are overlooked.

“Women who have registered to vote for this 2020 election are 51.7%. Persons with a disability who have registered are 0.56% so if you add that too, they are the majority but their numbers and involvement are negligible”.

The former Minister stated that women and people with disabilities should be given the opportunity to volunteer during the elections.

“So we are looking at how to get them well-prepared, how women and persons with disability can be involved in different roles. For instance, you can be a party agent, you can be an EC official, you can be a peer educator, you can be an ambassador, you can be a champion for peace, there are so many areas.”

“All these are functions that most of the time you see that it’s men who are doing them but this time we want to see more women involved in these activities,” she added.