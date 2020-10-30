The European Union (EU) is set to deploy an EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) to monitor Ghana’s general elections scheduled for December 7, 2020.

The members of EOM are expected in Ghana on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, has appointed Mr Javier Nart, Member of the European Parliament, as Chief Observer.

High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell said the deployment of the mission confirms the EU’s long-term commitment to supporting peaceful, credible, and transparent elections in Africa and around the world.

“Under the leadership of Chief Observer Mr Javier Nart, the EU EOM will provide an independent assessment of the electoral process and work together with Ghanaians to strengthen further the country’s democratic institutions.”

The Chief Observer, Javier Nart expressed her appreciation for being chosen to lead the mission.

“It is a great honour for me to lead this Election Observation Mission, which I assume with a great sense of responsibility. For the third time, the EU accompanies the election process in Ghana and I trust that state authorities, political parties and all candidates will play their part in promoting a peaceful and credible process.”

The Core Team of the EU Election Observation Mission consists of 9 election experts who will arrive in Accra on Saturday and stay until the completion of the electoral process.

On 7 November, 40 Long-Term Observers will join the mission and will be deployed across Ghana’s 16 regions.

Their capacity will be reinforced by up to 30 locally recruited Short-Term Observers on election day.

After election day, the mission will issue a preliminary statement and hold a press conference in Accra. A final report, including recommendations for future electoral processes, will be presented and shared with stakeholders after the finalisation of the entire electoral process.

This is the EU’s third EOM to Ghana after two in 2008 and 2016, as well as an Election Follow-up Mission in 2019.