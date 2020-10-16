The big news stories in this edition of Eyewitness News are;
– Five arrested over Mfantseman MP’s murder
– NPP’s attempt to force Fomena MP to vacate seat unfounded – Mahama Ayariga
– Oquaye still ‘pondering’ over fate of Fomena MP – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
– Universities’ senior staff to strike from October 19 over ‘unfavourable’ service conditions
– Mfantseman NDC unperturbed by selection of slain MP’s widow as NPP candidate
– Ofosu Ampofo trial: Defence lawyers dispute integrity of audio evidence presented in court