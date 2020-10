The big news stories in this edition of the Eyewitness News bulletin are;

60 suspected secessionists so far arrested – Hadzide

IGP directs investigation into use of police vehicles for party rallies

Bawumia cuts short Accra tour to commiserate with North East flood victims

Security think tank warns of more separatist violence ahead of elections

Kan Dapaah holds crunch meeting with Volta Regional House of Chiefs, REGSEC

Nana toaso, you need four more to do more – Okyenhene