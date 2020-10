The big news stories in this edition of the #EyewitnessNews are;

We’re not behind recent attacks in Volta Region – Homeland Study Group

Danquah Institute office burgled; GHS12,000, other items allegedly stolen

14-year-old boy follows banished grandmother to witch camp in Gnaani

Keep ‘clueless’ Mahama’s hands off cocoa sector – NPP urges Ghanaians

Relief items given us inadequate – North East flooding victims

Sissala West: Reinstate sacked DCE – Group petitions Akufo-Addo