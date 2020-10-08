The big news stories in this edition of the Eyewitness News are;

Ashaiman MP demands publication of provisional voter register on EC website

Akua Donkor submits nomination forms; names Adakabre as running mate

The leadership of Parliament urges government to release Election 2020 funds

Seven districts in Upper East to get new hospitals – Nana Addo

Your performance will grant you victory again – U/E chiefs to Akufo-Addo

Asantehene urges chiefs to abstain from partisan politics

Teshie chiefs protest alleged military takeover of stool lands

Flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga was Umaru Sanda Amadu guest on the Point blank segment.