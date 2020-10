The big news stories in this edition of Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu are;

Finance Minister requests GHS27.4 billion for 2021 1st quarter expenditure

I’m innocent, I’ve not distributed weapons to cause chaos – Said Sinare

NDC rubbishes claims coronavirus pandemic influenced rising debt

HIPC is behind us, there’s no turning back – Ofori-Atta

Northern Region records 47 road-crash related deaths in nine months

Mahama was right, Ghana’s debt has crossed HIPC proportions – NDC