The New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has received the blessings of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu ahead of the 2020 general elections.

This was after the son of the late former Vice President paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam at his residence on Monday, October 12, 2020.

The visit was to thank the Chief Imam for his support and prayers ahead of the NPP parliamentary primaries.

Prayers were also sought by Alhaj Farouk for President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and his late father Alhaj Aliu Mahama.

Speaking to the media after, at the visit, Alhaj Farouk was optimistic that he and President Nana Akufo-Addo will emerge victorious in the December 7 elections.

“We came for the Chief Imam to pray for us. The blessings we have received today, we are on course to victory come December 7. The president of the Republic Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo will win a second term,” he said

Alhaj Farouk further expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the numerous developmental projects in Dagbon including the initiation of lasting peace.

He said the people of Dagbon will reward the President massively by voting for him in December.