The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta says his outfit was able to produce 50 Bills since 2017 which were all passed into law by Parliament.

Ofori-Atta disclosed this when he presented the 2021 Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation statement to Parliament on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

The Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation is a mini-budget presented by a sitting government before elections to prevent transitional challenges and ensure the smooth running of government for the first three months in the year after a poll.

“Together with this Parliament, the Ministry of Finance alone has passed more than 50 Bills into law in the last four years. I, and all of the team at the Ministry of Finance, humbly thank you, Mr. Speaker and Honourable members,” said the Finance Minister.

Some of the laws are: The Tax Amnesty Act 2017, Customs(Amendment) Bill, 2020, Earmarked Funds Capping and Re-alignment Bill, 2017, Payment Systems and Services Act among others.

Ken Ofori-Atta used the opportunity to request for GHS27. 4 billion for the running of the country for the first three months of 2021.

The Finance Minister asked Parliament to approve “by resolution, the withdrawal of the sum of twenty-seven billion, four hundred and thirty-four million, one hundred and eighty thousand, five hundred and twenty Ghana cedis (GHS27,434,180,520.00) from the Consolidated Fund.”

“This is for the purpose of meeting expenditure necessary to carry on the services of the Government in respect of the period expiring three months from the beginning of the financial year or on the coming into operation of the Appropriation Act in respect of the 2021 financial year.”