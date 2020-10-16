Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

According to the police, “they [suspects] are being taken through lawful police procedures.”

Police have said more information on the arrests will be provided later.

Mr Hayford, aged 50, was shot by gunmen who stopped his vehicle on the Abeadze-Dominase–Abeadze-Duadzi-Mankessim road when he was returning from a campaign trip on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

His driver was also wounded in the incident but is currently in a stable condition.

Mr. Hayford is believed to have responded to queries from the attackers who asked for the MP of the constituency.

Some members of his family fear the attack may have been more than a mere robbery.

The Inspector-General of Police put up a GHS20,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of the killers.

Investigators from the Homicide and Anti-armed Robbery units of the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters are involved in his murder case.

The late MP’s funeral will take place on Friday, November 27 to Sunday, November 29.

The one-week anniversary of his passing was marked at the Mankessim park of the Mankessim Basic School on October 16.

Ophelia Hayford, the MP’s widow, has since been selected to fill the gap her late husband left as the parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the constituency.