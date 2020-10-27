The grand finale of the Unigeek Challenge, an ICT-based competition for tertiary institutions in Ghana, is set to go live at the Accra Digital Centre.

The competition is organized by Leann Consult and MTN Ghana, and will see four universities – the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, the Ghana Technology University College (GTUC), Central University and the University of Cape Coast – battle it out for the top prize.

“Like many other events across the globe, Unigeek Challenge also suffered its fair share of COVID-19 interruptions delaying the contest for close to 6 months. We are happy to have resumed the competition and gone through the process and are ready for the final. We are looking out for the very best from each of the competing institutions, as they display knowledge in ICT,” Fiifi Banson, the project director of Leann Consult has said.

The winning institution will get 30 desktop computers, with the winning students getting GHS2,000 each, a laptop each and some products from MTN Pulse.

The students who will place second will get GHS1,500 each, tablets and products from MTN Pulse.

The third-place students will get GHS 1,000 each, mobile phones and products from MTN Pulse.

The students who come in fourth place will get GHS500 each, and products from MTN Pulse.

The Unigeek Challenge is supported by GIPPS, Electroland, Cowbell Coffee, CodeTrain Institute, GhOne TV and Citi 97.3 FM.