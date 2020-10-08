The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is confident that its proposed free primary healthcare policy will boost employment in the sector.

At a press conference on Thursday, the party’s manifesto spokesperson on health, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, indicated that private pharmacists and private health care providers will be engaged on how best to roll out the policy if the NDC wins power.

“Free Primary Healthcare will require additional health human resource – this heralds more jobs for the good people of Ghana.”

“The Mahama led government will also enlist the services of private sector providers and support their facilities to participate in the delivery of free primary healthcare to Ghanaians,” he explained.

Dr. Boamah also assured that health workers will be given the needed support by an NDC government to ensure the fulfilment of this promise.

“In order to ensure that health care reaches all Ghanaians in every corner of the country, health professionals including doctors, physician assistants, midwives, nurses interested in private group practice will also be given the needed stimulus to set up and render quality service to Ghanaians.”

“This also means more employment within the health sector,” he added.

Dr. Boamah stressed that the major change was required in the management of healthcare in Ghana.

“We cannot continue to pay lip service to the health of the people of Ghana, particularly the poor. The evidence supports Free Primary Health Care to deliver health for all Ghanaians.”

The NDC expects the promise for free primary healthcare to cost $18 million to implement.

The policy cover persons who seek healthcare services at the district level and lower.

The NDC has described this plan “as the fulcrum” around which its Health Policy will revolve should it win power in the 2020 elections.

It expects to have the policy up and running before the end of 2021.