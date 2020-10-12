The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga East, Janet Tulasi Mensah has said that all abandoned drains and road projects in the municipality will be completed.

On Saturday, October 10, 2020, several hours of downpour submerged parts of the country especially areas within the capital city, Accra.

Some residents complain that the flooding was compounded over lack of proper drains.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, the MCE stated that the Assembly is working with the appropriate authorities to get contractors back on site to fix their roads and drains.

“The contractors started with the drains and for one reason or the other, all of them left the site. Arempa is working on other inner roads in Ashongman and Abu Sam is not responding to attempts made to contact him. But there is good news that government has repackaged these contracts and very soon you will see the work being done. And I’m assuring the constituents that there’s no favouritism, we are working to satisfy all our people,” she said.

Janet Tulasi stated that the contractors have various reasons for leaving their contract sites without informing the assembly.

“We have little control of the contractors, we only supervise and report to the Ministry of Roads. The reasons for which the contractors leave differs, from saying they are going to mobilize themselves and return to, lack of resources to continue projects and sometimes too, depending on where they are working, the grounds are watery, so they have to get rid of all the soil there and re-fix everything. And so they are the technical people to tell us why they have left the sites,” she said.