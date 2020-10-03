A bust of renowned Indian independence hero Mahatma Gandhi has been unveiled in the Malawian capital, Lilongwe, two years after critics prevented a Gandhi statue from being erected in the southern city of Blantyre.

The Indian high commission’s original plans in 2018 met stiff resistance from some locals who formed the Gandhi Must Fall movement.

They accused the Indian leader of having used racial slurs against black Africans and took the matter to court.

This time, in Lilongwe, the intention to unveil the bust was not announced in advance and the Indian diplomats got around any possible objections by siting it within the grounds of their offices.

Friday marks the birthday of Gandhi, who was assassinated in 1948 at the age of 78.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Malawi’s Foreign Minister Eisenhower Mkaka who praised Gandhi.

“Mahatma Gandhi, who led India’s freedom movement through non-violent struggle, is not only an icon for India but also a global icon that set the ball rolling for emancipation from the colonial struggle,” he said.

There’s been no immediate reaction from the Gandhi Must Fall Movement.