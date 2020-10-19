The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare has attributed the declining number of coronavirus cases in the country to the effective leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show, Dr. Nsiah Asare said, “I do not think it is so much of the climatic condition, or demography of Africa, because Africans in other parts of the world are also losing their lives. Leadership is very important. There are some countries in African that have done very well. Ghana is one of them. Ghana is second to South Africa in terms of testing. We were the first country in Africa to initiate rapid tests at the airport. It is very encouraging because the scientist, doctors can do all they can, but we need someone to move the population along, which this leadership has done.”

Commenting on the President’s commitment to bringing the number of active cases in the country to zero, Dr Nsiah Asare said it is highly achievable as have been seen in some regions already.

“There are some regions that have recorded zero active cases for the past two months. They include North East, Upper West and Savannah. Ashanti Region is no longer second to Accra. When I checked the last time, there were only two patients on admission. I am sure they have been discharged by now. God being so good, about 50% of the cases are asymptomatic and are being managed from home which means that they are not very serious. I believe that we are not in the stage where we will record a second wave of the virus. However, we are very cautious as we are not out of the woods yet,” he added.

Ghana targets zero active COVID-19 cases

President Nana Akufo-Addo stated in his 18th address to the nation on measures against the spread of coronavirus said Ghana is targeting at achieving zero active cases of COVID-19.

Nana Akufo-Addo who believes the country is managing the pandemic in much better ways said, he will not rest on his oars until the virus is completely eradicated in Ghana.

Touting the government’s efforts in minimizing the rate of infections and the robust measures put in place to tackle the virus, Nana Akufo-Addo urged all hands to be on deck in complying with the safety protocols to achieve the no active COVID-19 case feat.

Providing updates on the country’s case count, as of Friday, October 16, 2020, President Nana Akufo-Addo indicated that the number of active cases has declined further to 398.

“46,664 persons have fully recovered from the virus, putting our recovery rate at 98.5%. More so, 13 more deaths have occurred, bringing the total number of deaths, tragically, to 310, out of a total number of 510,074 persons tested.”

Nana Akufo-Addo stated that the rate of death continues to remain very low at 0.5%.