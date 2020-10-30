J Ice, formerly known as Just-Ice, has released the audio and visuals for his latest hiphop masterpiece.

The song titled ‘Ten over Ten’ tells the story of how he has triumphed over his adversaries. It is also a public service announcement to let everyone know what he is capable of.

Born Justice Nana Kwame Nyarko, J Ice has an incredible resume. He has released great tunes over the years with very notable musicians across the globe.

His most notable features include ‘Hope’ and Pray which features amazing songstress Mzvee and ‘Na Lie’ which features Nigerian singer and songwriter Selebobo.

‘Ten over Ten’ was produced by Chensee Beatz and Redemption Beatz.

The video was directed by Yaw Skyface.

The single is out on every digital Music Store.

J Ice also doubles as the C.E.O of music label Ice Nation Music.