The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama says Ghana will be doomed should the Akufo-Addo-led administration be retained in the 2020 polls.

Mr. Mahama said, four more years under the NPP’s government will further derail the country’s progress, hence the call.

Speaking at the launch of the NDC’s 2020 campaign in Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Mr. Mahama said Ghanaians cannot waste four more years under the NPP government.

He insisted that the NDC is a better alternative for Ghanaians.

“Ghana will be doomed if we stay four more years trapped within the fake reality, where the NPP propaganda machine paints a rosy picture that everything is perfect, while in reality, it is rampant corruption, collapsing businesses, and never before seen levels of unemployment, and underdevelopment. We have the moral duty to help stop this fake reality.”

“We have the moral duty to restore truth, because it is only the truth that can generate real prosperity for every Ghanaian. This country and the good people of Ghana can simply not afford to waste four more years! Four more years of lies and fake reality will widen the gap between Ghana and the developed nations almost beyond repair,” he said.

We’ll police every ballot like our lives depended on it

Mr. Mahama also assured Ghanaians that his party will guard every ballot on December 7.

“We have had concerns to draw the Commission’s attention to many instances of infraction and actions that have not satisfied us. While we are expecting the Commission to live above reproach, I want to assure you all that the NDC is very well-prepared, and we will police the ballots from all polling stations, through the constituencies to the regional and finally to the national collation centres.”

“This is our battle for Ghana’s future. Let’s embrace it like our very lives depend on it because Ghana deserves to be in a better place where everyone has the chance to thrive and prosper,” Mahama added.

Follow @Khaptain4real

