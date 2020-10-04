The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has refuted claims that the Upper West Regional Hospital is not fully functional.

This is after the Paramount Chief of the Wa Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Pelpuo IV last month said the Wa hospital was not operating to its full capacity due to lack of resources.

The chief made an appeal for the hospital to be given priority by the government when the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited the region as part of his ten-day tour of the five regions of the North.

But speaking to Citi News, the Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said the hospital was functioning despite the lack of essential equipment.

“The hospital is fully functional with the exception of the radiological department which is not fully functioning because of the CT scan. It is not easy to come by, but fortunately, we have a team who is going to train some personnel in the next two weeks so they can get the CT scans working again.”

“Every other department is working. Currently, the hospital has 14 doctors with three specialists,” he added.

The 160-bed capacity Upper West Regional Hospital was opened to the public on Thursday, January 9, 2020, after several months of delay.

The US$ 52 million facilities, although commissioned by President Akufo-Addo at an elaborate ceremony in August 2019, had not been operational till January 2020.