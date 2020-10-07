The Programme Manager of the Extended Programme on Immunization at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Kwame Amponsah-Achiano, has urged parents to avail children less than five years for the polio vaccination.

“We are appealing to all caregivers who have children under five years to make the children available for this exercise because these children need the vaccines as much as they need their legs,” the Programme Manager stated.

The second round of phase three polio mass immunization is expected to be conducted in the Ashanti, Eastern, Volta, Western, Central, Western North, Upper West, and the Greater Accra Regions.

The Program Manager stated that, the first round of phase three that was done last month saw good results, and they are expecting an improvement in the second round.

Speaking to Citi News, Dr. Achiano said that Polio was very dangerous but the vaccination will help stop the high number of confirmed polio cases in the country.

“Polio is a disease that cripples children, especially for life. It can even kill them, but we have an antidote. In other words, we can’t prevent it but through the antidote, we will contribute to the eradication process.”

He added that there was a bit of hesitancy from parents to bring their children for the vaccines but after education, they eventually did.