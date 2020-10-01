Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has asked the people of Ashaiman to change their voting pattern and give the governing New Patriotic Party an overwhelming endorsement in the 2020 polls.

Dr. Bawumia said Ashaiman has not experienced any significant improvement despite years of voting massively for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking at a meeting with the Ashaiman Traditional Council as part of his tour of the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Bawumia said it is about time the people of Ashaiman vote for the NPP.

“NDC has dominated the governance here, so if your problems are not being solved under NDC, it is time to bring in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to solve them. Our elders say we cannot continue doing the same thing and expect different results. So let’s change the market we are shopping in and go for a different one,” he said.

Ashaiman: Residents threaten to boycott 2020 polls over bad roads

Some residents within the Ashaiman constituency had earlier threatened not to vote in the upcoming general elections if their roads are not fixed.

The residents say several attempts to draw the attention of the Municipal Assembly and the relevant stakeholders to the deplorable nature of their roads have not yielded any positive result.

They said the state of their roads has severely affected their businesses and some of them are tired of having dust in their rooms due to the state of the road.