Government has made payment of GHS4000 each to students of the School of Hygiene out of the GHS 12,000 cedis owed them.

The students on August 17, 2020, besieged the premises of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources for the second time after an initial protest on August 6 to demand their locked up allowances.

Speaking to Citi News on the recent development, the Students Representative Council (SRC) President of the Korle Bu School of Hygiene, Freeheart Owusu Ampomah said the government has assured of full payment after all documentation is properly done.

“The students have finally received GHS4000 cash each paid into their E-zwich accounts. However, this was not the full 30 months allowance we asked. They have explained to us that they were processing the full 30 months allowance which would take a while, and so we should hold on to this while they work the rest out.”

School of Hygiene students picket at Sanitation Ministry over unpaid allowances

Hundreds of students of the School of Hygiene on Monday, August 17, 2020, picketed at the premises of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources in Accra.

The students who took along mattresses, food items, and cooking utensils, set up camp at the ministry as early as 3:00 am, vowed not to vacate the premises until they receive clearance for their unpaid allowances despite police presence.

These trainee students were promised an allowance of GHS400 each for the three years they were in school.