The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) says the government has ordered the commission to return 25 of its 50 vehicles meant for the COVID-19 safety campaign.

The commission in June 2020 received 50 Isuzu vehicles from the government to support its public education campaign on COVID-19.

Speaking to journalists on the pandemic and matters arising, the Chairperson of NCCE, Josephine Nkrumah said: “the reason that was assigned to this [directive] was that the cars were needed for other urgent national assignments”.

“There are other activities which are competing with what we are doing,” she noted.

These constraints for sensitisation notwithstanding, Josephine Nkrumah assured that the Commission will “continue to do the best we can given the logistics that we have.”

The NCCE Chairperson also urged political actors to devise measures aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 in their campaign activities.

She warned that the low level of compliance with the health safety measures could derail the success achieved in curbing the virus.

Josephine Nkrumah thus stressed that it was imperative that politicians “conduct themselves in a manner that doesn’t raise the frenzy that we are seeing.”

“In there lies our danger and in there we want to speak to these political actors; be measured. Be more circumspect in where you go and use every platform as a responsible aspiring leader to speak to Ghanaians about the safety protocols.”

Ghana currently has 47,097 known cases of the virus since the first detection in March 2020.

Most of the public gathering restrictions to curb the spread of the virus have been eased though political parties are still unable to hold massive rallies that characterised election years.