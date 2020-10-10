The government has announced that it will construct five 100-bed capacity district hospitals in the Upper West region.

This was announced by President Akufo-Addo on Friday, October 9, 2020.

He said the construction of the facilities forms part of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s ”agenda 111” which seeks to build befitting hospitals in districts without such facilities in the next 12 months.

Currently, five out of the 11 municipality/districts in the Upper West region are without hospitals.

Addressing members of the Upper West regional house of chiefs in Wa as part of his two-day official working visit to the region, President Akufo-Addo disclosed that the beneficiary districts which include the Lambisie, Sissala West, Daffima-Busie-Issa, Wa West as well as Wa East will each receive a fully equipped 100-bed capacity district hospital with appropriate accommodation for medical personnel such as doctors, nurses and other critical staff.

He said,” I am happy to inform you that as part of government and 111, in the course of the next 12 months, the government will construct district hospitals in all the five districts without district hospitals”.

The president charged the chiefs to use their influence to help his government to fully realize his vision of a prosperous and progressive Ghana.

The outgoing president of the Upper West regional house of chiefs, Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI commended the president for various initiatives that have transformed the lives of the people in the region.

He cited the Planting for Food and Jobs program, the Free Senior High School program, and other initiatives that have transformed the lives of people in the area.