The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says over 9,000 teachers are being trained to teach mathematics and science in basic schools across the country.

According to the President, the move is one of government’s policies to prioritize Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

Additionally, 4,400 basic schools are being resourced with science equipment while plans are underway to construct 20 STEM centres nationwide to enhance teaching and learning.

The President made the disclosure when Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC-Legon), who are winners of the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition, paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House on Wednesday.

“The Ministry of Education and Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation have stepped up efforts to develop a potent science, technology, innovation and mathematics education model for Ghana that will stimulate the interest of pupils and students in engineering, science and technology right from the basic level. It is the aim of government to roll more science students to achieve our initial target of 60 percent science students in our technical institutions”.

Government through the project intends to make the provision for the supply and installation of educational equipment and training of teachers and instructors.

“Government this year is training some 9,000 basic school teachers in the delivery of STEM education. In addition, 4,400 basic schools are being equipped with STEM equipment. The construction of 20 STEM centres across the country will commence soon with the project also including supply and installation of equipment and training of teachers and instructors”, Nana Akufo-Addo said.

The President also used the opportunity to reiterate his commitment towards science and technology insisting that, the purpose of his government’s investment in education is to make the acquisition of knowledge and technology widely spread in the country for students to succeed in this 21st century.

He has already announced plans that one senior high school in every region will be selected as a focal point to spearhead STEM education in that region.