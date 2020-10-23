Seven (7) talented young keyboardists will jostle for the topmost prize of GHS10,000 and bragging rights as Citi TV’s Keyboard Idol talent show gets into its grand finale.

The final episode of the contest will come off tomorrow, Saturday, 24th October 2020, from 6pm-8pm.

Keyboard Idol which premiered on Saturday, August 1, 2020, is aimed at unearthing young keyboardists below the age of 15.

Over 300 entries were submitted by children who fall in the specified age bracket.

The entries were received from across the sixteen regions in Ghana. Notable among the regions were Greater Accra, Western, Volta, Northern, Bono and Central.

These were sifted to 20 after which the final ten (10) were selected for the contest.

Eleven-year-old Vinyo Anku became the first person to be evicted in the talent hunt.

Bess-Marie Wuddah-Martey was the second contestant to face eviction.

Sadly, Chris Tamakloe, one of the star performers of the contest, met his untimely death on Saturday, September 19, 2020, when a vehicle in which he and his father were travelling was involved in a road accident, at Asutsuare Junction.

The remaining seven contestants Ewuradwoa Obuobia Boateng, Nana Kwaku Yeboah, Nana Yaw Nkrumah-Buandoh, Justice Quansah, Jeol Yarney Jnr, Kelvin Yeboah Acheampong and Uriel Yeboah-Afreh will contest for the ultimate prize.

Keyboard Idol is proudly sponsored by Asanka, powered by TechAide Ghana and Santol Energy and is powered by Citi TV.