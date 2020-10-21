The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Electoral Commission of breaching the rules on the transfer of votes.

The party alleges that the Commission is allowing persons without a declaration form signed by a Commissioner of Oaths, to transfer their votes.

The Electoral Commission on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, commenced the voter transfer for students and security personnel who registered outside their constituencies.

The Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Theophilus Tetteh Chai, who made the allegations, said they have reported the matter to their lawyers for redress.

“We are getting information from other constituencies about violations by the EC on its own C.I. governing this year’s election in terms of voter transfer.”

He insisted that the Commission “should abide by the laws that they themselves set up for this year’s election.”

“As a region, we have also informed our superiors and I think our lawyers will also act on the issue,” Mr. Chai added.

What the law says about the transfer of votes process