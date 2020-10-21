The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Electoral Commission of breaching the rules on the transfer of votes.
The party alleges that the Commission is allowing persons without a declaration form signed by a Commissioner of Oaths, to transfer their votes.
The Electoral Commission on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, commenced the voter transfer for students and security personnel who registered outside their constituencies.
The Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Theophilus Tetteh Chai, who made the allegations, said they have reported the matter to their lawyers for redress.
“We are getting information from other constituencies about violations by the EC on its own C.I. governing this year’s election in terms of voter transfer.”
He insisted that the Commission “should abide by the laws that they themselves set up for this year’s election.”
“As a region, we have also informed our superiors and I think our lawyers will also act on the issue,” Mr. Chai added.
What the law says about the transfer of votes process
Transferred voters list.
(1) A registered voter who at any time before a general election is resident for not less than two months in a constituency other than that in which he is registered, may apply to the returning officer of the constituency where he is resident for his name to be entered on the transferred voters list of the constituency.
(2) An application under sub-regulation (1) of this regulation shall be made –
(a) not less than twenty-one days before the last day of nomination to the constituency where the applicant is resident, where the application relates to a nomination; or
(b) not less than twenty-one days before election day to the constituency where the applicant is resident, where the application relates to voting.
(3) A returning officer to whom an application is made under this regulation shall enter the applicant’s name in the transferred voters list for the assigned polling station in his constituency if he is satisfied that the applicant has met the residency requirement established in sub-regulation (1) of this regulation and is registered in another constituency.
(4) Whenever a returning officer enters the name of any person on the transferred voters list, he shall –
(a) assign that person to a polling station in his constituency; and
(b) send a copy of the entry to the returning officer of the constituency where the person whose name has been entered is registered.
(5) A person whose name is entered on the transferred voters list is entitled to vote at the election in the polling station to which he is assigned as if it were the polling station where he is registered, and the provisions of regulation 31 of these regulations shall have effect accordingly.