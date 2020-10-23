The Senior Staff Association of the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has expressed concern over the partnership agreement being worked on with C-Square to distribute GRIDCo’s fibre distribution to its clients.

Speaking at the National Biennial Congress of the Senior Staff Association of GRIDCo in Takoradi, the Chairman, Raphael Kornor called on the management of GRIDCo to ensure due diligence with the agreement to prevent GRIDCo from being short-changed.

“An issue of grave concern to us the Senior Staff Association of GRIDCo is the partnership being worked on with C-Square to distribute our fibre to the client in the Metropolitan and Municipalities. It is our expectation that due diligence would be done by subjecting the agreement to proper scrutiny and broader consultations in other not to short-change GRIDCo.”

“The current snippet ratio of 30/70 percentage for GRIDCo and C-Square respectively should be looked at since GRIDCo would be responsible for maintenance of the fibre-optic spanning approximately 1000km circuit distance,” he added.

The Chairman of the GRIDCo Senior Staff also raised concerns with plans to give out some Right-of-Way belonging to GRIDCo for some private developments.

“Our assets are very much dear to us and our current existence should not be shortsighted, but we must leave a legacy for the generations that transcends after us. It is worrying how we struggle to pay right-of-way compensation for our network expansion projects. We as staff were shocked that there are some moves to give out some of our rights-of-way to some actors for development along the Tema-Mallam-Achimota corridor.”

“We consider this action similar to the move to sell out some parcel of VRA thermal lands to some private developers and was severely resisted by VRA Staff. Information and documents available to us indicated that GRIDCo has written for assistance to policing the right-of-way…We are monitoring events, and we are not going to sit aloof.”

The Chief Executive of GRIDCo, Engineer Jonathan Amoakoh-Baah while addressing the 5th National Biennial delegates congress assured the GRIDCo Senior Staff Association that management will not sell the right-of-way and also taking the right step to safeguard GRIDCo’s assets.

A former Chief Executive of GRIDCO, Charles Darku, while delivering the main address on the theme: Twelve years of GRIDCo’s existence and its impact in the energy sector-the role of the Senior Staff going forward, asked GRIDCO to move forward in ensuring competitive bidding in the energy sector despite the political influences. The former Chief Executive urged the Senior Staff Association to resolve to work with management and assist the company with useful information at all times to help in the efficient running of GRIDCo.

“As a former chairman of the GRIDCo Senior Staff Association, there is always the tendency to arrogate unto ourself the function of decision-making for the company which is not right. However, I urge you to do anything reasonably right that will help in the achievement of GRIIDCo’s objectives.”

Meanwhile, the GRIDCo Senior Staff Association was formally presented with its certificate of registration with the Labour and Registrar General as a legal entity at the 5th Biennial Delegates Congress.