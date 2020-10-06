A group known as the Concerned Tertiary Students of GIJ (CTSG), has kicked against increment of fees by some tertiary institutions in the country.

The group insists that a number of students are likely to drop out of school due to the increment of the fees for the 2020/2021 academic year.

A statement from the group noted that, “The Ghana Institute of Journalism and the University of Ghana are facing a 5% and 12% respective fee increment for the upcoming 2020/2021 academic year with hints of the increment from other tertiary institutions.”

“A larger number of students are on the verge of dropping out of school because of such an inconsiderate decision,” the group added.

CTSG thus demanded government’s intervention citing monetary challenges brought on students and their parents by the coronavirus pandemic.

With regard to the Ghana Institute of Journalism, the group said: “there has not been any

official communiqué from the management to students about the increase in fees. This increment, termed as proposed, has however been circulated on student platforms and equally stated on every student’s academic portal”.

The group claimed that the students of GIJ have been given up to October 9, 2020, to pay the fees.

The group insisted that such action is a “form of exploitation, and should be treated as such by all sundry.”

CTSG in its statement urged the authorities rescind the decision to increase the fees, communicate officially to the student body and extend the deadline for the anticipated decreased fees.

“We equally call on the Government of Ghana and the Ministry of Education to listen to the plea of tertiary students and respond affirmatively to the fee decrement call from tertiary students,” the group noted in the statement.

