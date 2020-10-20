Guinea’s opposition leader, Cellou Dalein Diallo, has declared himself the winner of Sunday’s presidential election ahead of the official announcement of results.

Mr Diallo told journalists and his supporters that he had won the first round despite “anomalies”.

The electoral commission said vote counting was still ongoing and that it was the only body mandated to announce the winner.

Mr Diallo’s supporters who had taken to the streets to celebrate were dispersed by police. He later tweeted that three people had been killed and several others injured by the police.

Guineans had protested for months following the decision by President Alpha Condé to run for a third term.

Results of the tensed election are expected by Wednesday after which candidates have eight days to appeal.

Presidential candidates need more than 50% of the vote for an outright victory, or there will be a second round on 24 November.