Guinness Ghana, a Diageo PLC Group company has appointed Helene Weesie as its new Managing Director (MD) with immediate effect.

Helene joins Guinness Ghana with a wealth of international experience within Diageo globally and within the fast-moving consumer goods sector. Her knowledge and expertise cuts across sales, marketing and general management; having held a number of roles both within Diageo and outside with peer companies in our sector.

Until recently, Helene was the Managing Director of Diageo’s Central Europe Cluster of countries and prior to that she led Serengeti Breweries, Diageo’s Tanzanian brewer.

Her time in Tanzania saw the Serengeti brand move to its current market-leading position in a highly competitive environment.

It was also characterized by a significant business turnaround. Previous employment in commercial roles included time with both Unilever and Heineken across Europe, Latin America and Africa.

Helene Weesie replaces Gavin Pike who has now been appointed as Managing Director of Diageo South Africa. Helene will also now join the Guinness Ghana Board.

The Board Chairman of Guinness Ghana Dr. Felix Addo said, “We are delighted to welcome Helene to our big Guinness Ghana family. I have no doubt that she will steer us onto greater success, after Gavin brought the business onto a paradigm of sustainable growth and profitability. We look forward to the positive impact she will have on our growth plans and teams; as well as the overall contribution she will make. Welcome Helene.”