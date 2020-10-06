The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee, Governs Kwame Agbodza has said the highest cocoa yield in the history of Ghana was under a government led by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking to Citi News, the MP stated that John Mahama was the best thing to happen to the cocoa sector and cocoa roads in Ghana.

He argued that the NPP gave excuses for their cocoa yield but the NDC overcame those challenges.

“The best cocoa yield in our history was under NDC. NPP did 770,000 tonnes, saying that they cut down some trees affected by the disease. I’m saying that when Tetteh Quarshie brought cocoa to Ghana, it came with the disease. The disease has been here with us, but we were able to beat it.”

The MP also questioned the authenticity of claims made by the NPP about cocoa road contracts under the Mahama government being inflated.

He added that all the procedures the NDC went through in awarding the projects were lawful.

“The facts of the project are that, when you say projects were awarded illegitimately, the 233 projects that have reviewed all went through procedures stated in Act 363…All the projects were prepared by the various agencies under the road ministry unless you want to say that some engineers inflated it and that is why some of them were too high.”