Watch the biggest club match in world football – El Clasico – online or on your phone with Showmax Pro.

Unpredictable, riveting and action-packed, El Clasico is being streamed online with Showmax Pro, with FC Barcelona hosting reigning Spanish champs Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Saturday 24 October at 2 pm (GMT), courtesy of SuperSport.

Watch all the El Clasico and LaLiga action at www.showmax.com or via the Showmax app.

What is Showmax Pro?

Showmax Pro bundles all the good stuff you’ve come to expect on Showmax with music channels, news, and live sport streaming from SuperSport.

In Ghana, this includes all the Premier League, UEFA Nations, La Liga, and Serie A, as well as athletics, boxing, motorsports, and more.

*Showmax Pro subscriptions start at GHS59.99 p/m for the mobile version.

How to get Showmax Pro

Existing Showmax subscribers:

Sign in at www.showmax.com or open your Showmax app. From the main profile, go to My Account > Manage Subscription. Select Showmax Pro (either mobile or standard). Start watching live sport .

New Showmax subscribers:

Sign up at www.showmax.com or download the Showmax app for phone, tablet or smart TV. Choose Showmax Pro to access live sports, live news and music channels. Start watching.

If you already have the Showmax app, remember to update it to the latest version before the big weekend. That way, when game-time arrives, all you have to do is press “Play”.

Worried about data?

To use save data, go into Settings > Preferences in the app and choose the lowest Bandwidth Capping option so you use less data when you stream. The Minimum setting uses just 100MB per hour.

*Sports available on Showmax Pro differ per country.