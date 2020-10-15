The New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) Parliamentary candidate for the Gushegu constituency, Hassan Tampuli, has revealed that he entered into the 2020 parliamentary race reluctantly.

Speaking on Face to Face, Mr. Tampuli said it became necessary for him to contest when his uncle, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency, Dr. Ziblim Iddi resigned from the contest.

When he was selected as the NPP MP candidate for Gushegu the NPP said the decision was taken “after extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders”.

“Actually in 2016, I started a tour in Gushegu on behalf of my uncle. I kept telling him I am not interested as long as he continued to be in the race. The party deliberated as to whether or not he should go unopposed. He wanted to go unopposed but the party subsequently decided that the contest be opened up.”

“Subsequently, he withdrew from the race. And the party felt that his withdrawal will cost us the votes of his supporters. So there was the need for the party to get a non-compromised candidate and the lot fell on me. I am more or less a reluctant candidate.”

He added that he had significant social capital within the constituency.

“But then, it is a space that I am familiar with. My parents come from the constituency. So I am a full indigene. Prior to my emergence as a parliamentary candidate, I had already made contributions. I had drilled boreholes, put up health centres among others,“ he added.