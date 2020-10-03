The New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Essikado-Ketan in the Western Region, Joe Ghartey, says for the eight years he served as Member of Parliament (MP) under the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he was treated as a slave.

The incumbent MP of the Essikado-Ketan constituency on Citi TV’s Face to Face lamented the ‘unfair’ treatments he endured serving as an MP in opposition.

“The party had an asphalt road project ongoing, they bypassed the junction right before my house. Another instance I felt like an outcast for being in opposition was when we went to see the chief of Kojokrom to get land to prepare for a park, we secured and planned on starting work on it. But unfortunately, I went to check up on the land and it had been taken over. All efforts to get answers proved futile,” he recounted.

“To say that I was an orphan under NDC is an overestimate of my position then. Slavery is the word. I was in slavery for the eight years that NDC was in power,” he added.

Although the MP for Esikado-Ketan could not point at any projects he successfully undertook between 2008 and 2016, Mr. Ghartey insists he managed to successfully execute his duties despite the stiff opposition.