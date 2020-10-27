This series of peace messages will be posted thrice a week, in English and a cross-section of Ghanaian local languages to remind the electorate about the need to keep the peace, desist from violence and respect electoral protocols before, during and after the elections.

The aim of the “I speak for peace” campaign, according to IDEG Ghana, is to spread the message of peace and consolidate the Ghanaian natural preference for peaceful co-existence and tolerance for divergent viewpoints.

The campaign will energize Ghanaians to maintain a safe and peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the elections.

IDEG is urging all citizens to stand up against electoral violence through this campaign.