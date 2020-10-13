The Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service, James Oppong-Boanuh has assured Ghanaians that the service will provide adequate security at all polling centres across the country on December 7.

Oppong-Boanuh was speaking to the media in Sunyani as part of his working visit to the Bono Region when he gave the assurance.

During his visit, the IGP observed a simulation exercise as part of preparations towards the December elections.

Mr. Oppong-Boanuh noted that they identified various flashpoints in the region and are going to put in place adequate security on election day.

“The amount of security we provide here is the standard security but if you look at a place like Banda, we would have to beef up security in that area.”

“So definitely, those flashpoints are going to be properly protected. Fortunately, we have had the registration as a form of rehearsal and it has helped us to identify the hotspots that would require special protection on the election day,” he said.

Police embark on confidence-building

The Ghana Police Service marched on some streets of Accra on Monday, September 21, 2020.

That move was to assure the public of its readiness to ensure security during the December 2020 general elections.