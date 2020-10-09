The Inspector-General of Ghana Police Service, James Oppong-Boanuh, is offering a GHS20,000 reward for relevant information that will lead to the arrest of suspects in the killing of the Member of Parliament for the Mfantseman constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

The late MP was shot dead on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road by some unknown assailants shen he was returning from a campaign trip on Friday, October 9, 2020.

IGP Oppong-Boanuh in commiserating with Ghanaians and the family of the late MP called on all to remain calm as the police work to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are arrested and made to face the law.

“The IGP is offering a reward of twenty thousand Ghana Cedis (20,000.00) to any person who gives credible information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators,” a police statement said.

“The Police Administration commiserates with Ghanaians, particularly family members and constituents of Hon. Ekow Quansah, while urging the general public to remain calm and support the Police in the investigation of this case,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the IGP has also dispatched a specialized team of investigators from the Homicide and Anti-armed robbery units of the CID Headquarters to support the Central region’s Crime Scene Team to investigate the incidence.

“Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has dispatched specialized investigators from the Homicide and Anti-armed robbery units of the CID Headquarters. to support the Central region’s Crime Scene Team to solve the alleged robbery incident and murder of Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Hon. Ekow Quansah at Abeadze Dominase on the Mankessim-Abeadze road in the Central Region, at the dawn of 9th October 2020.”

Below is the full statement

Follow @Khaptain4real

