The President, Nana Akufo-Addo says he will ensure that all persons who foment trouble during the 2020 polls are dealt with by the country’s security agencies.

Nana Akufo-Addo said he has duly informed the security agencies to ensure that they deal decisively with vigilantism groups in order to ensure that the 2020 election is incident-free.

Speaking at a gathering of chiefs and people at Talensi as part of his two-day tour of the Upper East Region, the President said the Vigilantism and Related Offences law will be applied fairly on any citizen who breaches it before, during and after the elections.

“It is not going to be a law just on paper. It will be acted upon if anybody tries to breach the law. And I am saying this and I have said to the security agencies and the IGP and the top hierarchy of the police, that as far as the vigilante law is concerned, I am colour-blind,” he said.

Vigilantism bill

The Bill was tabled before Parliament to help deal with political vigilantism in the aftermath of the violence that occurred during the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-election after President Akufo-Addo gave a hint of readiness to ensure that a legal framework is instituted to address the phenomenon.

The Vigilantism and related offences law which bans acts of vigilantism in Ghana, disbands vigilante groups, including political party vigilante groups and land guards.

According to President Akufo-Addo who accented to the law in September 2019, “a person who directly or indirectly instigates or solicits the activity of a vigilante, facilitates or encourages vigilantism, or conceals a vigilante to avoid lawful arrest, commits an offence, and is liable, on conviction, to a term of imprisonment of not less than ten (10) years and not more than fifteen (15) years.”