The Yendi constituency in the Northern Region is considered a safe seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This is because the party has won the seat so many times. The National Democratic Congress has won the seat only once.

In the recent parliamentary primaries held by the New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, son of former Vice President Aliu Mahama was elected by delegates to lead the party as its parliamentary candidate in the December 2020 polls.

He will be facing competition from the NDC’s candidate for the constituency, Abdul-Fatawu Alhassan popularly known as JOFA.

While filing his nomination forms at the district office of the Electoral Commission in Yendi on Friday, October 9, 2020, Farouk Aliu Mahama said he is confident of winning the seat easily.

He said he will win over 80 percent of the votes.

“I thank the Almighty Allah for how far he has brought me. The crowd following me is a signal we are sending to our opponents; we are winning 50,000 votes in the constituency representing 80% for myself and Nana Akufo-Addo. We are winning massively in the December polls.”

He told Citi News that “Yendi deserves better, and I am here to provide that kind of leadership to take Yendi to a different level of development geared towards helping the youth.”

“With me, the narrative in Yendi is going to change and any youth within the constituency is going to be a beneficiary of the good leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he added.