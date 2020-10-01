The Spanish Government has presented vehicles and information communication technology (ICT) equipment to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the Ghana Police Service to enhance their operations.

The gesture, the Spanish Government said, was to support the Government of Ghana to manage irregular migration and other cross border crime.

The equipment consisted of six Mitsubishi L200 cross-country vehicles, 23 desktop computers and 10 printers.

The Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Alicia Rico Perez del Pulgar, said the fight against irregular migration and transnational organized crime required collective effort, and that, irregular migration is a transnational challenge that needed to be tackled by countries of origin, transit and destination.

She indicated that the donation was a demonstration of Spain’s commitment to strengthening the existing relationship between the two countries.

The Ambassador was hopeful that the donation would contribute to the effective management of irregular migration flows which has the tendencies of affecting the security and stability of the country.

“Migration will be productive and beneficial only if it is regularized in the spirit of shared responsibilities, mutual trust and full respect for human rights”, she noted.

The Minister of the Interior, Hon. Ambrose Dery, said the presentation would complement government’s efforts at resourcing State Security Agencies to ensure the needed internal peace, public safety and social stability for national development.

He noted that, cross-border crimes and irregular migration were better fought through international cooperation. “I therefore welcome the commitment of the Kingdom of Spain to ensure humane and orderly migration as it benefits both countries”, he added.

He noted particularly that strong links had been established between the Interior Ministries of the two countries.

The Minister indicated that one of the key component of the cooperation between Ghana and Spain was the common interest of addressing irregular migration and human trafficking issues.

“In the year 2015, the kingdom of Spain granted an aid of €87,000 to support the GIS to establish a Migration Information Centre (MIC) at Tamale to help educate and sensitize migrants and potential ones in the Northern part of the country on the dangers of irregular migration and to travel safe and right”, he noted

The Minister extolled Officers of the GIS for their commitment and dedication to ensuring security at the country’s frontiers, in spite of the numerous challenges they were faced with in the fight against COVID-19.

He assured the Spanish Ambassador that the equipment would be put to good use for the effective migration management.

On his part, the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI) Mr. Kwame Asuah-Takyi said the donation could not have come at a better time, since the Government of Ghana has reviewed its border strategy in the face of COVID-19 and other security concerns.

He noted that the Service has enhanced operational capacities of Officers to detect, prevent and deter irregular migration. He recalled that Officers had in recent times come under attacks by smugglers and other criminal elements, citing the example of an Officer who was injured during exchange of gunshots at the Hamile area.

He, therefore, indicated that the logistics donated by the Spanish Government would enhance the Service’s operations and also boost the morale of Officers.