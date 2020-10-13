The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery is expected to appear before Parliament today, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, to answer questions concerning the killing of Mfantseman Member of Parliament, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

This summoning of the sector minister to the House is to assure members of their safety as well as announce plans for protection of MPs in the line of duty.

Already, the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye has led a parliamentary delegation to commiserate with the family of the late MP for Mfantseman.

He said he has the assurances of the Interior Minister of a framework to enhance security for legislators.

“The Interior Minister called me on Monday with the assurance that he will honour the invitation to appear before Parliament on Tuesday. Every work comes with its own risks and so there must be provision for security for such purposes. The work of the politician has the tendency to attract hatred and jealousy, thus the Interior Minister should come up with means to protect them,” he added.

The Speaker has described the incident as a doubly sad day for Ghana’s democracy.

He has also taken a swipe at critics who oppose the provision of state protection for legislators.

“I am made to feel that this is because of the person’s involvement as a member of this House but it is a very sad day and doubly sad for democracy in this country. And perhaps all those who are responsible for looking after the safety of Members of Parliament should also take note of this as far as those who sometimes criticize when protection is being demanded. It is noteworthy that the directives I gave as chairman of the board, the response from the police has coincided with this unfortunate incidence.”

Mr. Ekow Quansah Hayford was shot dead on Friday dawn by some unknown assailants on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road.

The MP and some executives of the NPP were returning from a campaign trip when the incident occurred.