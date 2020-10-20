A former Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Bright Oduro has said that the death of the key suspect in Professor Yaw Benneh’s killing must be investigated.

According to him, the police should have paid special attention to his health, considering the fact that he was a key suspect in the murder.

The police confirmed that James Nana Wamba, the lead suspect in the murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, after he was admitted for treatment.

Sources within the Service say the suspect was first rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment after the court hearing on October 14, 2020, where he was treated and discharged.

He, however, died on his second admission. The cause of death is not yet known.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, COP Bright Oduro stated that the police should have paid keen attention to the suspect while he was in their custody.

He stated that a lot of questions needed to be asked and answered so that the issue can be fully understood and resolved.

“Considering how the death was stated, I think the right channels have not been given. They said he fell unconscious while in custody; what time did he fall unconscious? All these matters must be investigated. He could have died of natural causes, from illness. In fact, we should investigate whether special attention was given to him when he was in custody.”

He added that the suspect dying in police custody may raise concerns that the police did not act quickly enough.

The Former Director-General of CID stated that there should be an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death in order to determine what he died of.

He added that although the key suspect to the case is dead, the case should not end but justice should be served.