The Joseph Osei Djaba Foundation has donated some education items to some selected Junior High Schools in the New Juabeng North Constituency of the Eastern Region.

The items include exercise books, pens and pencils, plastic board instruments, graphic boards and many others totalling about GHS20,000.

Speaking to the media, Executive Director of the Foundation, Joseph Osei Djaba, said the kind gesture is to complement President Akufo-Addo’s vision of free SHS for all Ghanaian children.

“I am very glad to donate these wonderful items to the schools in the constituency. My aim is to support government’s efforts of ensuring free Senior High education for all to harness the best talents, and ensure comprehensive human development for our nation”, he said.

Mr. Osei Djaba took the opportunity to urge all children benefiting from the free SHS policy to take advantage of the privilege given them to build their future.

The Head of Suhyen M/ A JHS who received the items on behalf of the Education office expressed his profound gratitude to the Foundation.

“We are overwhelmed by this kind gesture from the Foundation. We hope our children will utilize the materials given them fully. We are indeed grateful”.

The Assembly Member for the Suhyen Electoral Area, Emmanuel Twum, entreated other benevolent organizations to emulate the kind gesture by offering support to sustain the Free SHS policy.