Two-time independent presidential candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, submitted nominations forms for the 2020 presidential elections.

Mr. Yeboah disclosed to the media moments after submitting the forms that he is going into the December polls as a running mate to one Alfred Kwame Walker, a yet-to-be unveiled candidate.

Receiving the nomination forms, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, disclosed that two vetting teams have been set up to scrutinize the nomination forms of all the presidential aspirants who submit their documents.

“As part of our efforts to ensure a transparent and fair and yet accountable process, the Commission has developed a criterion that enables candidates to be vetted along with benchmarks set up by law. The template is also aimed at guiding our team which will be awarding marks after scrutinizing and reviewing each of the forms. It is important to know that the Commission has set up two teams,” she said.

She further outlined the roles of each of the teams saying: “The technical team will scrutinize the forms and ensure that candidates meet the qualifications as set out in the law. Namely, that the presidential candidates are 40 years old and have satisfied all tax obligations among others. And an IT team that will check and verify whether candidates and supporters are indeed registered, voters. The teams are to operate within the confines and law and not to exercise discretion. They have been tasked to be fair.”

Election 2020: Akufo-Addo submits nomination forms to EC

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo on October 6, 2020, submitted his nomination forms to contest in the 2020 presidential elections.

The President is hoping to be cleared to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the polls slated for December 7, 2020.

He is seeking a second term in office after defeating John Mahama in the 2016 election by about a million vote margin.

He was accompanied by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.