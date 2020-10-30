Ghanaian Afrobeat and highlife artiste Kelvynboy, has released his maiden album titled ‘Black Star.’

The album is an anthology of songs that reflect the brand and artistry of Kelvynboy.

The 15-track body of work features astute music producers such as Anel Worldwide, Kel P, Liquid Beatz, Ugly Beatz, Willobeatz, Myx Quest, Samsney, among others.

Before the release, there was an album launch party on October 29, 2020, where he performed some of his songs to the relish of the media and other music stakeholders.

The ‘Blackstar’ album has songs like ‘Prayer’, ‘Tele’, ‘Visa’, ‘Hangover’ ft. Kojo Funds, ‘Stuck on You’ ft Kofi Mole, Kwamina MP, Medikal, Twitch; ‘Best Friend’ ft. Suzz Blaq and ‘Finally’ ft. Samini.

Others are ‘Watch Nobody’ ft. Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, ‘Government’ ft. Rocky Dawuni, ‘Search’ ft. Efya, ‘Mata’, ‘Momo’, ‘Style’, ‘Clean’ and ‘Never Lose.’

Currently signed onto Black Arm Group, Kelvyn Boy, born Kelvin Brown also has to his credit, songs such as ‘Mea’, ‘Mata’, ‘MoMo’, ‘Anything’, ‘Woara’ and ‘Loko.’

He cemented his stay in the music industry with the release of the T.I.M.E. EP in 2019 which won him a lot of spurs.

He aims to take his music and the Ghanaian Afrobeat culture to the world.

The ‘Blackstar’ album is available on all digital platforms/stores.