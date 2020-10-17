Sorrow gripped the hundreds of mourners who gathered at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church at Ho-Bankoe in the Volta Region on Saturday, October 17, 2020, to pay their last respects to late Citi TV, Keyboard Idol contestant, Chris Afelete Tamakloe.

The burial and memorial mass was honoured by family members, school mates, church members, loved ones, fans, friends and sympathizers.

In attendance to mourn with the bereaved family were management and staff of Citi FM and Citi TV.

The solemn church service was followed by the interment at the Ho public cemetery.

Chris, 13 died on Saturday, September 19, 2020, after a vehicle in which he and his father were travelling was involved in a road accident, at Asutsuare Junction.

This was after they were returning to Ho after an episode of the talent competition on that fateful day.

One passenger in the minibus died on the spot, while Chris – and other passengers – were initially rushed to the Dodowa District Hospital and later transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, where Chris, unfortunately, passed away.

Chris is survived by his parents and two younger sisters.

As one of the star performers of the show, management of Citi TV, as well as judges and contestants of the show last Saturday paid tribute to Chris with a special edition of the show, which was themed ‘Celebration of life’.

This was followed by a series of tributes and performances by the 8 remaining Keyboard Idol contestants in memory of their departed friend.